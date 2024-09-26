Kuwait Red Crescent Delivers Relief Supplies To Relocated Lebanese

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Al-Otaibi

BEIRUT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has pursued its urgent humanitarian campaign to relieve families who have been displaced due to the ongoing Israeli on various regions of the country.

The KRCS campaign, carried out in coordination with the Lebanese Red Cross, has continued for the third day in a row on Thursday, delivering relief supplies to the relocated people who have taken shelter in and other facilities, said Yousef Boutros, the Red Cross relief coordinator in a statement to KUNA.

The campaign targeted locations of high density presence of the displaced in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, Zahle in eastern Lebanon and Akkar in the north, Boutros said.

The relocated were handed food, hygiene materials, blankets and mattresses, totally sufficient for up to 10,000 families. (end)

