New Delhi sees India-China ties important to future of Asia, world

(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized that the relationship between India and China is pivotal for the future of both Asia and the wider world during an event organized by the Asia Society in New York. He described the simultaneous rise of both nations as presenting a "very unique problem" in contemporary global politics, arguing that for a truly multipolar world to exist, Asia must also reflect this multipolarity.



Jaishankar articulated that the dynamics between India and China will significantly influence not just the Asian landscape but potentially shape global affairs. He reiterated New Delhi's commitment to enhancing its regional influence, especially in light of China's expanding power in South Asia. Earlier this year, he advocated for India to embrace competition and foster greater self-assurance in response to Beijing's growing presence.



The Foreign Minister has been a proponent of increasing India's role in international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, despite opposition from China regarding India’s bid for permanent membership.



Noting that both countries boast populations exceeding a billion, Jaishankar recognized the complexities posed by their interconnected spheres of influence. He stressed that the parallel ascents of India and China are not just a regional concern but carry significant implications for global governance and stability. As the geopolitical landscape evolves, the relationship between these two nations will remain a critical factor in shaping the future of Asia and the world at large.

