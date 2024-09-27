Qatar Facilitates Another Successful Reunion Of Ukrainian, Russian Children With Their Family

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar announced the success of its mediation in reuniting 14 children in Ukraine and Russia with their families.



In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater indicated that a medical team had provided special care and assistance to three children from Ukraine during these operations.





Her Excellency reiterated the appreciation of the State of Qatar for both Ukraine and the Russian Federation for their cooperation and commitment to ensuring the safety and security of these children, and providing them with appropriate care, noting that the cooperation of Ukraine and Russia with Qatari mediation efforts, from the outset, constituted a significant factor in the success of these operations. Her Excellency expressed appreciation to HE Maria Lvova Belova, Children's Rights Commissioner for of the President of the Russian Federation, and HE Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, for their tireless efforts that had led to the successful reunification of separated families.



HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed that the State of Qatar's ongoing mediation efforts to reunite the children with their families in Ukraine and Russia are an extension of