Hurricane Helene Weakens To Storm, Death Toll Tops 30 In US

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

NEW YORK: Hurricane Helene has led to the death of more than 30 people in the United States though it has weakened to a tropical storm after landfall.

The death toll has reached at least 35 across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, including the death of at least 17 people in South Carolina, according to a report by The Associated Press on Friday.

Hurricane Helene hit Florida's Big Bend area Thursday night as a Category 4, but its impact carried far beyond into the states of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Once expected to reach eight feet of rainfall, Florida's Big Bend area received more than 15 feet.

A rooftop of a Sunoco gas station destoyed by Hurricane Helene after making landfall is seen in Perry, Florida, on September 27, 2024. (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP)



Near 4 million people have had their power lines cut due to the storm and are without power, according to PowerOutage, which tracks and records power outages across the country. There is no news on when the outages will be restored.

In Georgia, around 115 buildings have been made structurally unsound, as officials rush to rescue those trapped inside. It has been reported that 50 Tennessee citizens are stuck on the roof of Unicoi County Hospital due to rising floodwaters. In North Carolina, 290 roads have been closed due to severe flooding and landslides. The state received close to 30 inches of rain due to the hurricane.

Currently, efforts are underway to free people trapped in buildings and areas inaccessible by foot. State patrols are sending out boats and choppers as part of their water rescue teams. The National Guard has deployed teams to Florida to help with any requests for assistance.

US President Joe Biden has approved emergency declarations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama prior to the landfall of Hurricane Helene.