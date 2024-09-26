Finland's zoo set to return two giant pandas to China

(MENAFN) Ahtari Zoo, Finland's second-largest privately owned zoo, is set to return two giant pandas, Lumi and Pyry, to China due to constraints, as reported by state broadcaster Yle. The pandas arrived in January 2018, following a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who signed a joint agreement on panda conservation with Finland.



The zoo has been grappling with significant financial issues in recent years, citing factors such as accumulating debts from the Covid-19 pandemic, decreased tourism, rising inflation, and increasing interest rates related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These challenges have led the management to announce plans to send the pandas back to China ahead of the end of their 15-year lease, which requires the zoo to pay an annual fee of approximately EUR1 million (USD1.1 million) designated for species protection, in addition to covering the animals' upkeep.



Last year, the zoo sought a EUR5 million (USD5.5 million) grant from the Finnish government to alleviate its financial burden, but the request was denied. The giant panda, recognized as vulnerable to extinction, has been a symbol of conservation and diplomacy, with China traditionally using these animals as gifts to foster international relations. Earlier this year, China revived its "panda diplomacy" with the United States for the first time in over two decades, emphasizing the significance of these animals in global wildlife conservation efforts.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718612