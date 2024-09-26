Türkiye Targets Being Investment Base Of Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
Turkey is adding new ones to its technology and energy moves
every passing day. Ilker Murat Ar, the General Manager of Industry
of the Ministry of industry and Technology, emphasised Turkey's
goals in his speech at the Battery Technologies Summit organised by
PİLDER in Bilişim Vadisi. Ar, who stated that they aim to become a
regional production and investment base in battery technologies by
building a capacity of 80 gigawatt-hours by 2030, stated that
lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used Technology in
battery technologies that are constantly undergoing new
developments, and said, "R&D studies on new generation battery
technologies continue unabated. From this perspective, solid-state
batteries, alternative technologies such as lithium-sulphur and
sodium-ion, and metal-air batteries will be critical technologies
that will determine the direction of the industry in the coming
years." He drew attention to the establishment of a new competitive
area.
Ar emphasised that another development area in the battery
technologies journey is the development of sustainable raw material
supply and recycling processes, and said that smart battery
management systems and new software solutions that will increase
energy efficiency are also areas of opportunity.
Ar, who drew attention to the fact that Turkey has a very
important investment potential for battery and energy storage
systems with its strength in the automotive and automotive
sub-industry, its leadership in the electric vehicle market and the
importance it attaches to renewable energy technologies, noted the
following:
Our goal is to become a regional production and
investment base
"As the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the basis of the
roadmap we follow for battery technologies, which we believe to be
an element of sustainable and competitive growth, is to encourage
domestic battery production, to strengthen the strategic supply
chain by procuring critical minerals from domestic sources, and to
support R&D studies. In this context, within the scope of the
Technology-Focused Industrial Move and HIT-30 programmes that we
recently announced , we aim to become a regional production and
investment base by building a capacity of 80 gigawatt-hours by 2030
with the support and incentives we will provide to the focus areas
that we believe will bring our country to the forefront, including
battery technologies and components and energy storage systems.
'We will carry Turkey to the world league'
I would like to emphasise once again that as a ministry, we
consider battery technologies as a strategic area that will lead
Turkey's transformation in industry and technology. In this
context, our main priority is to reduce our dependency on foreign
countries by increasing our domestic production capacity and to
support our innovation in this field with R&D activities, and
our main goal is to carry our country to the world league in
battery technologies by working together."
"We are rapidly advancing towards becoming Europe's
battery production base"
PİLDER President Kadem Usta also said that battery technologies
have become one of the critical parts of the world's sustainable
energy transition.
Usta stated that significant developments have been made in the
battery production ecosystem in Turkey and said, "There are
currently 2 cell production facilities and nearly 100 lithium-ion
battery production facilities of various scales actively operating
in our country. This number will increase even more with 4 new cell
production facilities exceeding the gigawatt-hour capacity in the
investment phase. We anticipate that our country will exceed 80
gigawatt-hour battery production capacity by 2030. "
Pointing out that sustainability and environmentally friendly
approaches are prioritised at every stage of battery technologies,
Usta stated that Turkey has a wide battery ecosystem, from raw
material production to recycling.
Emphasising that these technologies are of great importance in
areas such as electric vehicles and energy storage systems,
especially with the rapid growth of lithium-ion technology, Usta
said, "Turkey is rapidly advancing towards becoming Europe's
battery production base. The $1 billion imports made for
lithium-ion batteries alone in 2023 have once again revealed the
strategic importance of this area. "
What is the HIT-30 Programme?
The HIT-30 Programme is an investment programme that provides
comprehensive support and incentives for special projects in
high-priority technology areas and develops tailor-made solutions.
The programme offers attractive opportunities and advantages to
bring new high-tech and value-added investments to the country.
With the HIT-30 Programme, a total of $30 billion in resources
consisting of tax incentives and grant support will be transferred
to high-tech investments. The programme will provide qualified
support for investments in semiconductors, mobility, green energy,
advanced manufacturing, healthy living, digital technologies,
communications, space and over 30 other titles that will develop
value chains in these areas.
Agreement signed for 4 major bases
The much-anticipated move from Turkey for battery technology,
which is considered a "game changer" in energy and will
particularly support the growth of the "renewable energy" sector,
has arrived. Battery Battery Manufacturers and Suppliers
Association (PİLDER) President Kadem Usta announced that agreements
were signed for 4 large production bases planned to be established
to increase battery capacity.
Emphasizing that the global volume of batteries produced in
different types and capacities, from mobile phones to electric
vehicles and energy storage systems, will grow significantly in the
next 10 years, (PİLDER) President Kadem Usta explained that battery
technologies have become a critical part of the sustainable energy
transition and said , "We predict that our country will exceed 80
gigawatt-hour production capacity by 2030."
