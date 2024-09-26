Dubai Real Estate Presents Tax Efficient Investment Opportunity For Singapore Expatriates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

View from luxury apartment on Palm Jumeirah

Villa mansion at The Acres by Meraas

Expats in Singapore face 60% Additional Buyers Stamp Duty (ABSD) when buying real estate, causing interest in Dubai as a tax-free alternative option

- Empire & Nunn Real EstateSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- While the Singapore provides limited opportunities for expats to purchase real estate due to high prices and at least 65% in additional taxes for expats when buying real estate (60% Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty + 5% Buyer's Stamp Duty), investing in the Dubai real estate market involves far lower cost per square foot, no income tax on rental income, just a 4% DLD registration fee and no Capital Gains tax.Knight Frank data suggests $1 million secures nearly three times as much prime real estate in Dubai real estate investments when compared to Singapore, New York and London. While prices are steadily rising, the relatively low prices provide opportunities when investing in the Dubai real estate market.With net returns of 7-8% available the prices in Dubai are set to continually rise.Annual centi-millionaire report, foreigners in Singapore pay 60% Additional Buyers Stamp Duty (ABSD) on real estate purchases. Investors can avoid ABSD with international real estate investment, in particular the Dubai real estate market where there are no income taxes or Capital Gains tax for real estate income, hence the continual increase of centimillionaires moving to Dubai, as confirmed by the Henley & Partners data.Dubai real estate market is fast becoming one of the most popular places to live and visit, winning multiple TripAdvisor awards since 2022.With new Golden Visa residency rules, Dubai real estate investments can remain as residents of the UAE irrespective of employment status.Singapore Dubai Investments is a new website from Empire & Nunn Real Estate, focusing on Singapore expats who are looking to invest in the Dubai real estate market.Investors can receive expert analysis from finance professionals, such as Chartered Accountants, with certain investments offering guaranteed fixed returns.Investments are categorised into Entry Level Apartments (from $250,000 SGD), Townhouses and Villas (Prices from $875,000 to $7,000,000 SGD) and Luxury Apartments and Condominiums (Prices from $3,000,000 SGD upwards).

