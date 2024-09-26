Historian Says Khan's Palace In Crimea Cannot Be Added To UNESCO List As Its Authenticity Compromised

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Khan's Palace in Bakhchysarai can no longer be included in the UNESCO World Heritage list because its authenticity has been compromised.

This was stated in an intervie with Ukrinform by Crimean Tatar historian, journalist, and writer Hulnara Abdulaieva.

"When it comes to tangible heritage, after 1944, we were left with only fragments, and even those are now being destroyed. More precisely, they are being systematically eradicated, the historical and genetic memory of the Crimean Tatars is being erased from the territory of Crimea itself. Specifically, we are losing the Khan's Palace, which can no longer be included in the UNESCO World Heritage list because the authenticity of the structure has been compromised. We know that UNESCO was unable to do anything even with Chersonesus Taurica, which is also being destroyed, although it is already on the list," Abdulaieva said.

In her opinion, after the de-occupation of Crimea, Ukraine will have to draw on global experience in restoring historical monuments.

"There is experience worldwide in restoring historical monuments. For example, Warsaw was completely destroyed and rebuilt. I believe the same will happen with Crimea - we will restore it. But we must be prepared to face a very large scale of destruction," the historian remarked.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, under the guise of "restoration work," construction is taking place at the Khan's Palace in Bakhchysarai in the temporarily occupied Crimea, with the aim of destroying the monument's authenticity.