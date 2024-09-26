Escalating Tribal Conflict In Kurram: Five More Dead, Ten Injured Amid Land Dispute

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The ongoing tribal clashes between the Boshehra and Ahmadzai tribes in Kurram district have claimed five more lives, with ten others in the latest exchange of fire. report that the conflict, now on its third day, has resulted in a total of ten deaths and 25 injuries since it began.

The situation has worsened as heavy and automatic weapons are being used by both sides, intensifying the violence. The clashes erupted over a land dispute and have now spread to other areas, heightening tensions across the region.

As a result, all major routes in the area, including the only road connecting Parachinar to the rest of the country, have been blocked, leaving thousands of people stranded.

Tribal leader Jalal Bangash of the Turi Bangash tribe has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation, urging the authorities to take immediate action to restore peace. He warned that if swift measures are not taken, their people may resort to protests to demand safety and resolution.