RG Kar Case: Ex-SHO Of Tala Police Station Admitted To Prison Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) Former SHO of Tala Station Abhijit Mondal, who was remanded to judicial custody till September 30 by a special court in Kolkata in connection with the investigation of the R.G. Kar rape-murder case, was admitted to the prison hospital, said sources on Thursday.

Sources said Mondal complained of uneasiness as he was being taken from the special court at Sealdah in central Kolkata to Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata on Wednesday.

He also tripped while getting into the prison van and started complaining of acute uneasiness since then. Later in the night, he was shifted to the prison hospital where he is under treatment now.

On Wednesday, the counsel of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a court-directed and court-monitored investigation into the rape and murder case, informed the special court that the exhibits and evidence in connection with the case were changed and tampered with at the Tala Police Station. R G Kar Medical College and Hospital falls under the jurisdiction of the police station and Mondal was in charge of the police station then.

The CBI also made a mention of the explosive claim in the remand letter for Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar. Mondal and Ghosh were presented at the special court on Wednesday.

“During the custodial interrogation of both the accused persons, new additional facts have emerged to the effect that some false records pertaining to the case were created/altered in Tala Police Station," the remand letter read. The CBI counsel also informed the court that the investigating team members have already procured the DVR and hard disc containing the CCTV footage of Tala Police Station and the same has been forwarded to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for examination.

The CBI counsel claimed that after the report from CSFL comes, it might reveal fresh clues about the rape and murder case. He also said that after the CFSL report comes, the investigation officials might seek fresh remand of Ghosh and Mondal for further questioning in the matter.