Chernyshov Discusses Possible Financing Of Sustainable Energy Projects With EIB

Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, discussed possible financing of sustainable projects with Jean-Erik de Zagon, Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Regional Hub for Eastern Europe, and his successor, Kristina Mikulova.

That's according to Naftogaz Group , Ukrinform reports.

The meeting took place in Kyiv on September 25, 2024.

“We highly appreciate the support we have received from the EIB during the full-scale invasion. In particular, the provision of a technical assistance grant to develop a decarbonization strategy,” said Chernyshov.

He emphasized that Naftogaz seeks to expand its cooperation with the EIB to new projects in order to strengthen Ukraine's energy sustainability.

As reported, Naftogaz Group is strengthening its cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme on energy security and the 2024/2025 heating season, particularly on purchasing gas piston units.

