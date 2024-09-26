Dubai Airports Sets New Standards For Accessible Travel With DXB's First Assisted Travel Lounge

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The state-of-the-art facility at Terminal 2 redefines inclusive experience and caters to diverse needs for POD

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 September 2024: Dubai Airports has officially opened its first Assisted Travel Lounge at Terminal 2 of Dubai International (DXB), setting a new benchmark for accessible travel. This lounge is the first of its kind, designed to comprehensively address the diverse needs of People of Determination (POD), including those with autism and hidden disabilities, offering a safe, comfortable space within the bustling airport environment.

A collaborative effort by Dubai Airports and dnata, the lounge operator, the Assisted Travel Lounge reinforces Dubai Airports' commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. This pilot lounge is part of a multi-million-dirham programme, with future expansion plans already in place to open similar lounges in other terminals.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said:“This lounge reflects our dedication to ensuring that DXB is a welcoming space for People of Determination. It is a unique facility, meticulously designed to align with Dubai's vision of being a truly inclusive city for all. It ensures that every detail, from the ambience to the furniture, contributes to a calm and accessible environment and is a major leap forward in our mission to create a seamless travel experience for all guests, regardless of their individual needs”.

The lounge's thoughtful design, created by Dubai Airports' design team, exemplifies key principles that align with the values and ambitions of both DXB and the city of Dubai. Prioritising user needs, the design seamlessly integrates each element within the broader context of the airport's spaces, enhancing the overall guest experience.

The interior design reflects Dubai's forward-thinking spirit, blending modern aesthetics with functionality. Guided by the Dubai Universal Design Code, the lounge features designated wheelchair areas, tactile surfaces for easy navigation, dedicated seating for the hearing-impaired that facilitates face-to-face communication with employees, a decompression zone for individuals with autism, and a dedicated area for unaccompanied minors. Materials, finishes, and lighting have been thoughtfully selected to create a serene atmosphere, offering travellers a peaceful retreat.

Jaffar Dawood, Senior Vice President, Airport Operations - UAE and MEA, dnata, said:“We are committed to making air travel more inclusive and accommodating for passengers with diverse needs. This unique lounge marks an important milestone in providing extra comfort and care to people of determination. Our experienced, highly trained team will make every effort to deliver an exceptional experience for all visitors. Together with Dubai Airports, we look forward to further enhancing our services for a seamless journey for everyone.”

The flagship lounge is a key element of Dubai Airports' broader POD strategy, designed to cater to the diverse needs of all guests. This strategy encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at ensuring an inclusive and seamless travel experience, including the Sunflower Lanyard Programme, which discreetly identifies and assists POD guests, granting access to priority lanes and an autism-friendly route, prioritising check-in, passport control, security checkpoints, and boarding.



Additionally, DXB offers a bespoke hidden disability service training programme for airport employees, complimentary two-hour parking, dedicated taxis, and wheelchair services, all significant milestones in DXB's commitment to making travel accessible to everyone.

These efforts have garnered significant recognition for Dubai Airports. In 2022, DXB received an accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI) under its Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation Programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative that recognises global airports' commitment to accessible travel operations. The airport was also certified as Autism-friendly by Dubai Autism Centre (DAC) and became the first international airport to earn a certified Autism Centre (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).