(MENAFN) Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray kicked off their Europa League campaign with a strong performance, securing a 3-1 victory over Greece's PAOK on Wednesday at Rams Park in Istanbul. The match saw an early turning point when PAOK's Ghanaian full-back Abdul Rahman Baba inadvertently scored an own goal while attempting to deflect a header from Galatasaray's striker Victor Osimhen in the 48th minute, putting the hosts ahead. However, the lead was short-lived, as PAOK's Greek midfielder Giannis Konstantelias capitalized on a mistake by Galatasaray goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc to equalize in the 67th minute, finding the back of the net with a well-placed shot in the box.



Galatasaray quickly regained their advantage when winger Yunus Akgun fired a powerful shot into the goalmouth in the 75th minute, restoring the lead for the home side. The match concluded with Argentine forward Mauro Icardi, who came on as a substitute in the 78th minute, sealing the victory with a precise shot to the top right corner in stoppage time, bringing the final score to 3-1. Both Osimhen and Akgun played crucial roles in the team's success, showcasing their skills and contributing significantly to Galatasaray's strong start in the European competition. With this win, Galatasaray collected three important points in their first league stage match of the Europa League.



In other matches on the same night, Italian Serie A side Lazio achieved a decisive 3-0 victory against Dynamo Kyiv, while English Premier League club Manchester United faced a 1-1 draw with Dutch team Twente. Lazio's scoring was spearheaded by Boulaye Dia, who netted two goals in the 4th and 35th minutes, along with a goal from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 33rd minute. The match was marked by red cards for Dynamo Kyiv's Maxim Braharu and Lazio's Tijani Noslin, who were sent off in the 72nd and 82nd minutes, respectively.



Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, Manchester United initially took the lead through Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen in the 35th minute. However, Twente’s Dutch striker Sam Lammers equalized in the 68th minute, resulting in a shared point for both teams. With their respective performances, Lazio topped the league phase standings with three points, while Galatasaray celebrated a successful beginning to their Europa League journey.

