Morocco launches digital transformation strategy with budget of USD1.1B

(MENAFN) Morocco has officially launched its national digital transformation strategy with a budget of USD1.1 billion, aiming to modernize the country's digital infrastructure. This announcement was made on Wednesday by Ghita Mezzour, the Moroccan Minister of Digital Transition, during a ceremony in Rabat. According to the minister, the strategy's primary goal is to digitize services across public administrations, making them more efficient and user-friendly for citizens and businesses alike, thus responding to the increasing demand for accessible digital services.



Minister Mezzour emphasized that the digital transformation strategy will significantly reduce the time required to access public services and help streamline the national economy through enhanced productivity. The initiative seeks to address critical challenges in public administration by simplifying processes and increasing the efficiency of government services, improving the overall quality of life for citizens and encouraging business growth through digital solutions.



In her address to reporters, Mezzour outlined the broader objectives of the strategy, which include fostering the growth of Morocco's digital economy and creating approximately 240,000 job opportunities for young people. In addition to job creation, the initiative will focus heavily on skill development, training around 140,000 young individuals annually in the field of digitization, with an overall target to achieve by 2030, ensuring that the workforce is equipped to meet the demands of the evolving digital landscape.



Aziz Akhannouch, the head of the Moroccan government, also spoke during the ceremony, confirming that the strategy is supported by a budget of 11 billion dirhams (about USD1.1 billion), which will be invested between 2024 and 2026. This financial backing will be critical to achieving the ambitious goals of digitizing the economy, improving public services, and ensuring that young Moroccans are prepared to thrive in a digitalized future.

