Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast: Driving The Future Of Sanitation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Growth Trends and Emerging Technologies

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection is a non-chemical process whereby a pathogen, within a liquid or gaseous medium or on a surface, is exposed to a dosage of ultraviolet radiation near the peak of germicidal effectiveness to deactivate pathogen's DNA, such that the pathogen is unable to reproduce.Download Sample PDF:The Asia-Pacific UV disinfection market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.North America accounts for a major UV disinfection equipment market owing to the growing concerns associated with environmental and health impacts of disinfection, chemical and biological contaminants as by-products in wastewater and supply water, which are the key opportunities to drive this market in future.The key players operating in the global UV disinfection equipment industry include Halma Plc, Xylem Inc, Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, and LIT Company.The increasing concern to provide safe drinking water in emerging nations is a driver for the market. Since UV is considered the safest water treatment option, it is expected that it would be used by emerging nations like India and China for water treatment.UV disinfection is an environmentally friendly treatment method compared to chlorine, which leaves behind chemical by-products in water, and is also cost effective than disinfection methods such as ozonation and ultrasonic treatment. These factors are expected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment and eventually drive the growth of the market.Enquiry Before Buying:In addition, in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak the demand for UV disinfection equipment has been surged for surface disinfection application to stop the transmission of corona virus by avoiding the manual clean practices. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.By end use industry, the UV disinfection equipment market analysis is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to grow as residential ultraviolet water disinfection equipment provide safe household potable water for drinking, cooking, and bathing.The residential segment is expected to hold the major UV disinfection equipment market share of 45.7% by the end of 2027.Household disinfection systems are useful for treating well and spring-fed water. It utilizes UV-C energy to inactivate pathogens without adding anything to water. This system leaves no aftertaste, no chemicals, and no harmful by-products making it a better choice for residential purpose. These factors are expected to increase the growth of UV disinfection equipment market.The demand for handheld UV-C surface-disinfection devices called as“wand” has been increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak to disinfect the digital and soft surfaces at residential places such as cell phones, computer keyboards, bed & pillows, and sofas & upholstery. This factor is expected to drive the UV disinfection equipment market growth.Get a Customized Research Report:By marketing channel, the UV disinfection equipment market is categorized into direct marketing and indirect marketing. The direct marketing segment is expected to grow as direct marketing channel helps sellers to reach potential customers for products like UV disinfection equipment.By component, the UV disinfection equipment market is classified into UV lamp, controller unit, quartz sleeve, reactor chamber, and others. The controller unit segment is expected to grow as controller unit manages the overall electrical output of the UV lamp used in the UV disinfection equipment and powers the lamp to produce UV-C light to disinfect water.The controller unit segment is expected to hold a share of over 30.6% in 2027.By application, the UV disinfection equipment market size is segmented into water treatment (municipal, residential, and commercial), wastewater treatment, air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bio terror agents), food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection.The water treatment segment is expected to grow as UV light has become a widely accepted equipment to treat water being extremely efficient methodology to kill harmful microorganisms or to make their cellular functions inactive.Buy This Report (394 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Water treatment by UV equipment is suitable for different residential and commercial applications such as water treatment can be used in agriculture for irrigation, dairy, and livestock, and for residential and municipal drinking water and swimming pools and spas.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:UV Disinfection Equipment MarketAdvanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) MarketBuilding Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) MarketRenewable Energy Certificates MarketSingapore Bunker Fuel MarketOzone Generation MarketU.S. Environmental Testing MarketAgrivoltaics MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.