Bollywood Actor Triptii Dimri Attended Day 1 Of The India Today Conclave Mumbai 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Triptii Dimri, who became a national crush after appearing in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 Animal, attended the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024 on September 25. She spoke at a session titled, "Struggles to Stardom: The Untold Story of My Breakthrough." She discussed the love she has been receiving from the audience, why she chose to feature in Animal and whether she would call a filmmaker asking for work.



Addressing the love she has been showered with since starting her acting journey, Triptii said, "Honestly, I was not prepared for it. I was used to the life I was living, and it took me a while to understand what was happening. The love you get from your fans is a special feeling."



The actor mentioned that she won't take up any project "out of desperation" and spoke about the time she took up Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.



WHY TRIPTII DIMRI AGREED TO STAR IN ANIMAL

Speaking about her decision to star in Animal and portraying the role of Zoya, Triptii Dimri said, "For me, I don't like staying in my comfort zone. With Bulbul and Qala, I found that comfort, and while I love drama, being on those sets always energised me. However, when Animal came along, I found it truly challenging. As an actor, it's important to take on something that pushes you. Every time I get a role, I feel like it's both scary and challenging. That's exactly how I felt when Sandeep sir explained Zoya's character to me. She seemed both brave and innocent at the same time, and that excited me. I'm always looking for roles that offer something different."



The 30-year-old actor also addressed the criticism the actions of her character Zoya drew from the audience. "I would approach Zoya's character exactly the same way I did. As humans, we all have different shades-good, bad, and even ugly. I feel that films allow us to explore these sides. Acting lets us experience a wide range of emotions, and I consider actors lucky because we get to live through so many different experiences in one lifetime."



Triptii has learnt from her acting coach not to judge the characters she plays on-screen. She said, "Once, I received advice from my acting coach. I was struggling with a character because I felt it was very different from who I am, and I found myself judging it. He told me, 'You have an idea of the character now, but you're treating it as an outsider.' I failed miserably at first. He reminded me that this character is also a human being, and I needed to understand her better. Since that day, I've never judged any character I've played."



About India Today Conclave –



The India Today Conclave is India's first and only intelligence exchange that engages every stakeholder to build an agenda for positive change. It dissects every relevant fact, amplifies every sensible voice. It's a leadership conference where the sharpest global minds come together to analyse, debate, inspire, entertain, and, of course, prescribe solutions. For nearly two decades, the India Today Conclave has been a global diagnostic, measuring the pulse of the world, making sense of random developments and predicting the next big thing.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Kuresha Jain

Email :...