UAE: Red Fog Alert For Dubai, Abu Dhabi Severe Visibility Warning In Effect

The UAE's National Meteorological Centre has issued a red and yellow warning as heavy fog blanketed large parts of the country, from Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi. The dense fog is expected to reduce visibility significantly, making hazardous, especially in the early morning hours.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles. The Abu Dhabi Police followed the customary procedure and reduced the speed limits on several external and internal roads. Motorists have been told to follow the changing speed limits displayed on the electronic information boards. Dubai Police have also warned residents to drive safely and cautiously due to low visibility caused by fog formation.

Weather today

Expect fair conditions in general, with partly cloudy skies developing at times in the east by afternoon. A decrease in temperatures is anticipated, especially in the western regions.

Humidity will increase by night and into Friday morning, leading to a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, particularly during the day. Sea conditions will range from slight to moderate, but the Arabian Gulf may become rough at times in the west, while the Oman Sea remains slight.

Temperatures will reach highs of 38°C and 37°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Humidity levels could hover around 90 percent.

