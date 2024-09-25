Making Waves: Habit Burger's 4Th Annual Beach Cleanup With Surfrider Foundation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Habit Burger & Grill

At Habit Burger & Grill , our commitment goes beyond serving delicious food – we're dedicated to nourishing both our communities and the environment. This September, in honor of Environmental Awareness Month, we're proud to spotlight pressing environmental issues and take action.

That's why we're excited to partner once again with the Surfrider Foundation for our 4th annual beach cleanup, working together to protect and preserve our coastlines. Donning our“Good Habits” t-shirts, this year, we hit Huntington Beach.

A Day of Impact

On a sunny Friday morning, our Social Purpose Team, alongside dedicated volunteers from our corporate teams, hit the sands of Huntington Beach armed with gloves, trash bags, and a determination to make a difference. The result? An impressive 100 pounds of trash removed from our beautiful coastline!

Stacy Hua, Sr. Manager, Insights & Analytics who spearheads Habit's Social Purpose Team, shared her thoughts on the event:

“Our annual beach cleanup is more than just picking up trash – it's about fostering a sense of responsibility and connection to our environment. Seeing our team and community members come together for this cause is truly inspiring. It's a reminder that small actions, when multiplied, can create significant change.”

Beyond the Beach: Our Ongoing Commitment

At Habit Burger & Grill, we're committed to making a positive impact on the environment beyond just cleanup efforts. Did you know that over 97% of our paper-based packaging is responsibly sourced or recycled? This small change is expected to make a significant impact, helping to eliminate close to 288,000 pounds of plastic waste in the U.S. annually.

Join the Movement

Our beach cleanup may be over, but the work to protect our environment is ongoing. We encourage our customers and community members to join us in making conscious choices for the planet – whether it's participating in local cleanups, reducing single-use plastics, or supporting businesses that prioritize sustainability.

Together, we can make waves of change, one action at a time. Stay tuned for more updates on our environmental initiatives and how you can get involved! Or make a donation to Surfrider Foundation today.