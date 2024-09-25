Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center In Uzbekistan Donates Books To Tashkent State Pedagogical University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in
Uzbekistan has donated a collection of books on Azerbaijani
history, culture, literature, and language to the newly established
Jadid Library at the Tashkent State Pedagogical University, a
leading educational institution in Uzbekistan,
Azernews reports.
At the event held at the Faculty of Uzbek Language and
Literature of the mentioned University, the faculty dean, associate
professor Firuza Burkhanova, highly praised the step taken by the
Cultural Center and noted that books hold a special and significant
place in enriching students' knowledge.
She mentioned that there is a great interest among students in
Azerbaijani culture, literature, and language, and expressed
gratitude to the Azerbaijan Cultural Center for this noble deed,
adding that the books donated to their library will play a
significant role in enhancing the youth's knowledge.
Deputy director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center
in Uzbekistan Nadir Alimirzayev briefly spoke about the Center's
activities and emphasized the important role of book publications
in this area. He noted that the Cultural Center has implemented
around 120 publishing projects, highlighting that works about
Azerbaijan's culture, literature, and history will continue to be
translated, published by the Center, and gifted to higher
educational institutions and libraries.
N. Alimirzayev stated that the Azerbaijan Cultural Center will
continue to publish works on relevant issues that highlight the
literary and cultural connections between the two nations and
states.
Following him, a staff member of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center
and a Doctor of Philosophy Karimulla Mamedzade, presented the
latest publishing projects, emphasizing that the publications
prioritize the interests of Uzbek readers and address topics of
interest to the Uzbek people regarding Azerbaijan.
K. Mamedzade pointed out that the works of Azerbaijani classics,
which are significant for Uzbek literary studies, have been almost
entirely translated into Uzbek and published.
He concluded by mentioning that the Cultural Center has
published a two-volume "Kulliyat" in Uzbek, consisting of works by
the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli, released on the
occasion of the poet's 530th anniversary. This two-volume set was
also donated to classical literature enthusiasts.
Next, university professor Shukhrat Makhametov noted that this
book collection is a priceless treasure for the students and a
resource that will play an invaluable role in their
development.
On behalf of the faculty and students, associate professor
Mahbuba Orozbaeva expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijan Cultural
Center for the collection of books donated to student Nasiba
Abduzairova.
The donated editions mainly consist of books translated into
Uzbek and printed by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center
in Uzbekistan.
Among these publications are works about the life and political
activities of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, representatives of classical Azerbaijani
literature, culture, art, history, as well as materials on
Armenia's aggressive policies against Azerbaijan, dictionaries and
textbooks for Azerbaijani-Uzbek languages, phrasebooks, etc.
Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a
special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the field of
culture, science, education, and tourism.
The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the
participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a
number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two
countries.
