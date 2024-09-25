Egypt's Al-Mashat Meets With International Leaders On Development, Investment, Empowerment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat continued a series of meetings with officials, private sector representatives, and international institutions during her participation in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the“Summit of the Future” in New York.

Al-Mashat met with Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the Mauritanian Minister of Oil and Energy, to discuss the new government's priorities, which include building a competitive that attracts investment, improving the business environment, and stimulating the transition to a green economy. They also discussed coordination with international institutions to advance development efforts in Africa, as part of broader efforts to restructure the global financial system.

She also met with Zeina Toukan, the Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries. Al-Mashat highlighted the importance of their close relationship and emphasised the need to enhance partnerships in the economic, investment, and commercial spheres, including through the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee, which held its 32nd session last May.

She also outlined Egypt's efforts to improve the efficiency of public spending and increase private sector engagement. Al-Mashat highlighted a new framework for promoting sustainable economic growth, which is based on three key pillars: evidence- and data-based policies, enhanced macroeconomic stability, and structural reforms to increase competitiveness and improve the business environment.

Moreover, Al-Mashat met with Silvana Koch-Mehrin, CEO of the Women Political Leaders (WPL) Foundation, a global network of influential women who support women's empowerment and leadership. The two discussed joint cooperation opportunities to advance women's empowerment and increase their contribution to development efforts, aiming for inclusive and sustainable growth.

They also discussed the role played by the Foundation in providing a platform for sharing best practices and policies on implementing an effective strategy for women's empowerment. Al-Mashat highlighted the momentum generated by Egypt's hosting of the COP27 climate conference and its contributions to supporting international development and women's empowerment.

Nevertheless , Al-Mashat met with Sabina Alkire, Director of the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation. The meeting focused on the Egyptian government's priorities, including human capital development and the recent launch of the presidential initiative“New Beginning for Human Development” to invest in human capital through a program that enhances human development and strengthens Egyptian identity.



Al-Mashat also met with Kevin Oramah, Vice President of the African Development Bank Group for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management. They discussed efforts to advance joint cooperation between Egypt and the Bank, recognizing the Bank's role in advancing development in Africa and implementing Agenda 2063. The meeting also touched on the ongoing partnerships with Egypt, aimed at supporting development efforts and empowering the private sector.