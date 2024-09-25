Firefly Aerospace Awarded NASA Contract To Launch NOAA's Quicksounder Spacecraft

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Set to launch on Firefly's Alpha rocket in 2026, mission will kickstart NOAA's next generation environmental satellite program

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace , an end-to-end space company, today announced the company was awarded a NASA Venture-Class of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) mission to launch the QuickSounder environmental satellite on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Scheduled to launch on Firefly's Alpha rocket in 2026, the collaborative mission between NASA and NOAA is the first project supporting NOAA's new

Near Earth Orbit Network (NEON) program.

Firefly's Alpha FLTA005 rocket that successfully launched 8 CubeSats for NASA on July 3, 2024

"The Firefly team is honored to support this critical pathfinder mission for the NEON program that will transform our nation's weather forecasting and climate models," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly aerospace. "Our flight proven Alpha rocket that's dedicated to serving the one-metric ton launch market is well suited to meet the needs of the NEON program, which requires fast, flexible, and direct launch services."

NEON is the next generation environmental satellite system that will supplement and eventually replace NOAA's Joint Polar Satellite System. The NEON program aims to launch small to medium-sized satellites with Earth-observing instruments more frequently to create a resilient constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that can be deployed quickly to enhance the nation's weather forecasting, disaster management, and climate change monitoring.

Developed by the

Southwest Research Institute , QuickSounder is the first environmental satellite to launch as part of NEON. QuickSounder will carry NOAA's Advanced Technology Microwave Sounder (ATMS) instrument that provides critical information about Earth's atmosphere, such as temperature and moisture, within just 30 minutes of data collection to significantly improve NOAA's weather prediction models for fires, floods, droughts, and more.

Launching from Firefly's SLC-2 launch site at the Vandenberg Space Force Base, the QuickSounder mission will be Firefly's second

Alpha launch for NASA . Firefly's Alpha rocket is the only commercially operational launch vehicle dedicated to serving the one-metric ton satellite market. The flight proven vehicle provides responsive, reliable, and cost-competitive launch services directly to customers' preferred orbits.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is an end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. Headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI") focused on delivering responsive, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles provide the space industry with a single source for missions from low Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit .

