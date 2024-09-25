SUCCESS® Enterprises Launches Personalized Membership Model Powered By AI Coaching And DISC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Providing Exclusive Access to Accountability Workshops, Personalized Learning, and AI-Driven Coaching

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leader in personal and professional development for nearly 130 years, proudly announces the launch of SUCCESS+TM, an all-inclusive subscription model built on DISC, powered by AI, and designed to equip members with real-world tools and training.



“SUCCESS+ is perfect for those ready to move from inspiration to action. Our goal is to provide you with the tools, support, and community you need to succeed in all areas of your lives,” says Amy Somerville, CEO of SUCCESS® Enterprises.

SUCCESS+ offers two subscription packages designed to meet the unique needs of the modern entrepreneur.

SUCCESS+ Collective: Ideal for busy entrepreneurs and professionals who prefer to learn at their own pace. This subscription includes:



An on-demand training library with 80+ hours of curated content

Digital subscriptions to SUCCESS® and SUCCESS+ magazines

One-on-one coaching using Jim Rohn's timeless wisdom, powered by AI

The SUCCESS+ app to sustain your momentum anytime, anywhere And so much more!



SUCCESS+ Insider: Ideal for entrepreneurs and professionals seeking extra structure and accountability, offering all the benefits of SUCCESS+ Collective, plus:



Weekly Accountability Workshops to keep you on track

Exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with celebrities and industry powerhouses like Daymond John, Jen Gottlieb, Tony Robbins, and Eva Longoria

Print editions of SUCCESS® magazine delivered right to your door

Monthly growth challenges and live training webinars to build new skills and reinforce positive habits

A thriving community to learn and grow alongside you

Exclusive members-only event pricing and access And more!



SUCCESS+ is more than a subscription-it's a personalized road map designed to help you bring your vision board to life.

Visit SUCCESS.com/membership to join today.

About SUCCESS® Enterprises: Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, newsletters, videos, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big. Core values of optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS'® mission to provide individuals with tools for continuous growth. For more information, visit .

Contact Information:

Romaine Brown-Palmer

Media and Events Operations Manager, SUCCESS® Enterprises

...