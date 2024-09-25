UF Health Sponsors First Annual Ocala Health & Wellness Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering the Community with Free Health Screenings, Expert Talks, and Wellness Resources at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, October 26th, 2024, the Ocala Health & Wellness Expo, proudly sponsored by UF Health, will take place at the prestigious World Equestrian Center. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is free to the public. This exciting community event will offer a comprehensive day of health, wellness, and fitness resources, with over 100 vendors showcasing diverse products and services aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Designed for individuals and families across the North Central Florida region, the Expo is an ideal place to explore a wide array of health and wellness options. From expert-led talks and live demonstrations to free health screenings, attendees will leave with the knowledge and tools to take control of their health.

What to Expect:

. Over 100 Health & Wellness Vendors: Attendees will have access to a variety of booths featuring businesses that specialize in health, wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Vendors will showcase everything from weight management products and programs to services for the aging population and skincare solutions.

. Expert Talks & Demonstrations: Health and wellness professionals will share their expertise through a series of engaging presentations and interactive demonstrations. Attendees will have the chance to learn directly from industry experts about topics such as memory loss, holistic health, ADHD, mental well-being, and more.

. Free Health Screenings: One of the key highlights of the Expo will be the free health screenings available throughout the day. Visitors can receive valuable checkups, such as blood pressure tests, skin cancer screenings, hearing evaluations, memory assessments, and BMI checks. These screenings provide attendees with real-time insights into their current health status. Flu and other vaccinations will also be available on-site, processed through insurance.

. Learn About Insurance Options: Whether you're considering new coverage or want to explore different health insurance options, the Expo will provide resources to help you understand your choices. Representatives from various health insurance companies will be on-site to answer questions and explain the benefits of different plans.

. Fresh Produce & Nutrition Tips: In addition to learning about health services, attendees can take home fresh fruits and vegetables while receiving tips on improving nutrition. Vendors will offer advice on how to incorporate healthy eating into daily life, including meal prep ideas and guidance on weight management.

A Community-Focused Event

"The Ocala Health & Wellness Expo is designed with the community in mind," said Jennifer Patterson, Event Organizer. "Our goal is to provide attendees with a comprehensive health experience that not only connects them with valuable resources but also empowers them to take charge of their health."

Plan Your Visit

The Expo is open to all ages and offers a fun, family-friendly environment. Whether you're interested in improving your health, finding new wellness products, or simply enjoying a day of education and exploration, the Ocala Health & Wellness Expo has something for everyone. Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars for this exciting event, which promises to be both informative and enjoyable.

Event Details:

. Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2024

. Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

. Location: World Equestrian Center, 1284 NW 87th Court Rd, Ocala, FL

. Admission: Free for all attendees

. Parking: Complimentary on-site parking is available

Visit to see a list of vendors and view the schedule of events.

About Ballantine Management:

With a rich history spanning more than 20 years, Ballantine Management has been a leader in consumer event production in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Our extensive portfolio includes boat shows, craft fairs, pet shows, RV Expos, home shows, bridal shows, and more. Each event we produce is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for both attendees and exhibitors alike.

