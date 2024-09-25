Sony changes the game with the INZONE M10S – new OLED gaming monitor co-developed with Fnatic

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 25th September 2024 - Sony has today added to its INZONE gaming gear range with the INZONE M10S - a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor that is changing the game with super high 480Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time and QHD resolution. Co-developed with leading esports team Fnatic, the INZONE M10S is designed to be tournament ready thanks to a 24.5-inch playing mode and new FPS Pro modes.

Sony is also introducing the INZONE M9 II – an update to its 4K HDR gaming monitor with backlight scanning added to improve motion clarity.



INZONE M10S - Unprecedented motion clarity and instant responsiveness

An ultra-fast refresh rate up to 480Hz[1] and 0.03ms eliminates motion blur and achieves the utmost motion clarity in QHD 1440p resolution so you can track enemies quickly and accurately.

The unique self-illuminated OLED pixels react faster than LCD panels delivering a 0.03ms blur-free response that LCD displays simply cannot match. Plus, the QHD conveys approximately 1.8 times the amount of resolution of FHD which means you can engage, and win, at longer ranges.



Tournament ready

Working closely with Fnatic pro players, the INZONE M10S combines Sony’s experience in creating premium displays with the expertise and knowledge of professional gamers. The INZONE M10S has been designed to deliver image quality, ergonomics and performance enhancing modes to create the ultimate tournament monitor.

INZONE M10S features a 24.5-inch mode, displaying games at a 1:1 resolution of 1332p, with up to 480 Hz refresh rate. Players can also select lower resolutions, including 1080p, ideal for esports and players familiar with 24.5-inch 1080p monitors. The display position can be centred or bottom-aligned, with a perfectly black border area enhancing focus. In addition, there are two new unique picture modes dedicated to FPS gameplay to help identify opponents more quickly with a sharper image and higher motion clarity. FPS Pro+ has been finely tuned with the Fnatic VALORANT team and maximises performance in battle by further optimising image clarity, leveraging the high response times and unmatched contrast unique to OLED. FPS Pro mode stimulates the image characteristics of TN panel LCD monitors typically used in professional tournaments.



Design optimised for gameplay

Co-designed with Fnatic, the monitor's compact base with a 159mm diameter and a distinctive flat 4mm thin base ensures gaming comfort while maximising desk space for a host of keyboard and mouse configurations. The INZONE M10S allows players to position an angled keyboard and large gaming mouse pad around or beneath the display.



Picture quality

With the INZONE M10S game-world colours are vivid and blacks are infinite, with a wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 98.5% and smooth 10-bit gradation. Plus, with 1300 nits' peak brightness thanks to Micro Lens Array+ technology, as well as DisplayHDR True Black 400, every scene comes to life.



Developed with Fnatic

Sony's collaboration with Fnatic has continued to evolve since it started in 2023, resulting in the INZONE M10S, a gaming monitor designed for pros and future pros. The development process involved ideation and play testing sessions at various locations.

“Being able to work on the product with Sony from the start is a major deal. I’m looking forward to playing on it,” said Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett from the Fnatic VALORANT team. “I’m a huge fan of FPS Pro+ as it allows me to see the agents clearer than I could do on my own manually.”

Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov, also from the Fnatic VALORANT team, commented: “I have been working on the development of the INZONE M10S and I’m happy to have made some impact to help improve the products. An OLED monitor is the best solution for me, with zero response time and a range of very good colours, it gives me no excuses for poor performance! This is the end game for gaming monitors.”



INZONE M10S key features:

• 27-inch QHD 1440p OLED display

• 480 Hz refresh rate

• 0.03 ms response time

• DisplayHDR True Black 400

• Custom Heat Sink

• Adjustable stand with height, tilt, and swivel options

• DisplayPort 2,1 and HDMI 2.1

• NVIDIA ® G-SYNC ® Compatible



The official monitor for Apex Legends Global Series

Sony is thrilled to enter into a sponsorship agreement with Electronic Arts (EA) to contribute to their leading global esports tournament, the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS). Starting with the ALGS Year 4 Championships to be held in Japan in January 2025, we are committed to providing exceptional support for the ALGS offline tournaments by providing INZONE M10S as official tournament monitors. This partnership marks a significant milestone for us, and we are ready to take on this exciting challenge.

"Every second and every frame matters in esports – and with so much on the line as we get closer to the ALGS Year 4 Championship in Sapporo, Japan, it’s important that we arm our competitors with the highest quality technology available,” said Monica Dinsmore, Senior Director of Esports and Ventures Brand, EA. “That’s why we are excited to partner with Sony to provide the ALGS tournaments with their industry-leading INZONE M10S monitor, so that everyone can play at the top of their game.”



INZONE M9 II

Sony has also announced an upgraded 4K gaming monitor, the INZONE M9 II. Introducing backlight scanning that improves motion clarity, the INZONE M9 II offers an immersive gaming experience with a high contrast 4K monitor that incorporates the full array local dimming technology from Sony’s renowned BRAVIA TV range. The INZONE M9 II key features include:

• 27inch 4K UHD IPS display

• 160Hz refresh rate

• Full array local diming

• Backlight scanning technology

• 750 nits peak brightness

• DisplayHDR 600

• Wide color gamut DCI-P3 95%

• 1ms response time

• Adjustable stand with height, tilt, and swivel options

• DisplayPort 2.1 (included cable is 1.4) and HDMI 2.1

• Perfect for PlayStation®5

• NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible





Environment in mind

Sony is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its products and practices. The INZONE M10S and INZONE M9 II gaming monitors are not only designed to be sturdy but also with the environment in mind. The INZONE M10S does not use molded foam cushions[2] and also has a low power consumption mode[3]







