H.I.G. Infrastructure Invests In Greenflash

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative firm with $65 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has acquired a controlling interest in Greenflash Infrastructure, LP ("Greenflash" or the "Company").

Based in Houston, TX, Greenflash acquires, develops, finances, owns, and operates grid-scale storage, power generation, and controllable load projects. Greenflash delivers power to utilities, municipal cooperatives, and other load-serving entities in supply-constrained locations. The Greenflash management team has extensive experience in rapidly developing and commercially optimizing energy storage infrastructure, and H.I.G.'s investment will provide the support and resources to advance the Company's near-term strategic initiatives.



Josh Prueher, Managing Partner at Greenflash, said, "We are delighted to partner with H.I.G. to capitalize on our extensive pipeline of projects. Our team of industry veterans is uniquely positioned to identify attractive opportunities and deliver creative solutions to both existing project developers and a wide range of load-serving entities. H.I.G.'s support will enable us to pursue-and accelerate-a wide range of brownfield and greenfield opportunities."

George Watts, Managing Director with H.I.G. Infrastructure, added, "The Greenflash management team has a proven track record of successfully developing and operating numerous energy storage projects across multiple markets. We're extremely excited to partner with the team and look forward to leveraging H.I.G.'s capabilities and relationships to enhance the Company's growth in the rapidly expanding renewable energy market."

About Greenflash

Based in Houston, TX, Greenflash acquires, develops, finances, owns, and operates grid scale energy storage, power generation, and controllable load projects. The Company is uniquely positioned to greenfield develop or acquire energy storage, or other controllable load power generation projects for a wide range of load serving entities. For more information, please visit gfinfra .

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong. H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:



H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

