Religious Leader Baba Bageshwar To Visit Bihar On Thursday

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the religious leader of Bageshwar Dham is scheduled to visit Bihar's Gaya for a three-day pilgrimage from September 26.

During his visit, Shastri, accompanied by 200 of his followers, will perform the sacred rituals of Pind Daan, a traditional Hindu offering to honour ancestors, at Gaya Ji Dham.

In a statement, Shastri mentioned that his visit duration was adjusted due to the large number of Pind Daan participants at Gaya Ji Dham during the Pitru Paksha fair, which is a time when many people visit to perform ancestral rites.

He was scheduled to stay until October 2, but the local administration limited his stay to three days due to the expected crowds and logistical concerns. Despite the shorter visit, his presence at Gaya is anticipated to draw significant attention.

During his visit, he plans to narrate the Bhagwat Katha from his hotel, with devotees being able to listen to it online due to logistical constraints. Shastri emphasised in a video statement that people from Bihar and neighbouring regions can benefit from the Katha only through online platforms, given the large crowds and system in place during the Pitru Paksha fair.

Shastri mentioned that his visit will be short, lasting two or three days, and he will return after completing the rituals. He expressed his hope of visiting Gaya again in the future, outside of the Pitru Paksha period, to narrate the Bhagwat Katha.

Shastri also highlighted his ancestral connection to Gaya, noting that both his grandfather and great-grandfather had performed the Pind Daan at Gaya Ji Dham.

According to the Fasli Samvat (an Indian agricultural calendar), his grandfather, Bhagwan Das Garg, visited Gaya in 1398 Fasli Samvat, which corresponds to 1988 in the Gregorian calendar, to perform the same rituals.

This visit underscores the deep religious ties Shastri's family holds with Gaya and the importance of ancestral rites for followers of the Bageshwar Dham tradition.