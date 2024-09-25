‘Truth Reborn Again’, Says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat After Getting Clean Chit In Sanjeevani Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday gave a clean chit to Union Culture and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Sanjeevani Credit Co-operative case.

Shekhawat had filed a petition in which he demanded to cancel the FIR as well as the investigation. On 17 September, a bench of Justice Arun Monga passed the final order in the case, directing the Special Operations Group (SOG) to file an answer to the question 'whether the SOG intends to file a chargesheet against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.'

A detailed report was filed by the SOG in the case stating that there is no evidence against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and he cannot be held responsible for the acts committed after his resignation as director in the companies.

The court passed the order and directed that on the basis of the detailed report submitted by the SOG, no case is made out against the petitioner Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Advocate Aditya Vikram Singh informed that the court has also made it clear that the SOG cannot conduct further investigation against Shekhawat without obtaining permission from the trial court.

“Today the truth was reborn again. No truth can be covered with the facade of lies for long,” said Shekhawat after the court's decision,

Taking a dig at former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot without naming him, Shekhawat said that an attempt was made to drag him into a false case under the mentality arising from his political ambitions.

“Today, the Rajasthan High Court has closed that case and has also ordered not to investigate further without the court's order. The court's order proves what kind of malicious attempt was made to implicate me,” Shekhawat said.