Manhattan Mini Storage Unveils Bold Climate Change Mural, Partnering With Street Art For Mankind To Inspire Environmental Action

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a vibrant display of art and activism, Manhattan Mini Storage unveiled a striking mural by artist

Millo, curated and produced by Street Art of Mankind, on September 23rd, 2024, at its 541 W 29th St location, highlighting the importance of urban ecosystems and the urgent issue of climate change. Street Art for Mankind is a local New York nonprofit art organization that has partnered with renowned Italian artist Millo, to create a mural that is not only a visual masterpiece, but a powerful call to action for New Yorkers to support healthy urban ecosystems, in support of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

Mural by artist Millo, curated and produced by Street Art of Mankind on Manhattan Mini Storage – 541 W 29th Street in New York City.

Speakers from the United Nations Environment Programme, Manhattan Mini Storage, Javits Center, and more attended the mural unveiling event on September 23rd.

Artist Millo painted the large urban ecosystems mural on Manhattan Mini Storage in 10 days.

This mural is one of four created by Street Art for Mankind in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme, and the Javits Center as part of their Climate Action Outdoor Museum surrounding the topic of climate action, aimed at inspiring people to take an active role in protecting our planet. The artwork emphasizes how urban ecosystems contribute to cleaner air and water, help cool urban heat islands, and improve overall well-being by shielding residents from environmental hazards.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the mural and interact through their smartphone with the Street Art for Mankind's free mobile app, Behind the Wall®. The app is available on the Play Store and App Store and functions as an audio guide, allowing the public to embark on an art walk through Hudson Yards as if they were in a museum. Users can listen to officials and experts discuss the issues at hand, hear artists speak about their work, and learn how they can take action to address these challenges. Visitors are also encouraged to share their visit to the mural on social media using the hashtag #climateactionmurals .

Several New York City government officials and members of the United Nations were present at the unveiling ceremony, joining Manhattan Mini Storage,

Millo, and Street Art for Mankind in celebrating this significant addition to the city's growing collection of socially-conscious public art.

"A company rooted in New York, we understand the importance of standing up for our city's future." said Sarah Little, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Manhattan Mini Storage. "We believe in the power of art to inspire and unite people around critical issues like climate change. Partnering with Street Art for Mankind on this mural by Millo allows us to contribute to an important conversation while enhancing the vibrancy of our community."

"We hope this historic mural series will serve as a tangible symbol of climate optimism and action-a rallying cry to awaken the activist in all of us to fight for our beautiful planet. Why? Because climate action can't wait. While business leaders and political change-makers play a major role with policies, strategies, and funding behind closed doors, the true engine for change is the drive and action of the people. We need everyone on board to 'win the race'!" said Audrey and Thibault Decker, co-founders of Street Art for Mankind.

"It is the power of art that can move us from aspiration to action," said event speaker Maria Ivanova, Director School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs at Northeastern University, Boston, MA. "There is no better place than New York to bring art, and culture, and policy into action. Art is a manifestation of culture. Policy is a tool to make these manifestations sustainable."

Manhattan Mini Storage remains committed to not only serving New Yorkers with storage solutions but also to promoting initiatives that reflect the values and concerns of the community. The company's partnership with Street Art for Mankind exemplifies its support for art and messages that drive positive social change. Explore Manhattan Mini Storage's billboard lineups to see how the brand's bold, witty statements have made storage a conversation starter throughout the years.

About Manhattan Mini Storage - At Manhattan Mini Storage, we're more than just storage providers; we're part of the NYC fabric. Dedicated to innovative New York City storage solutions and community engagement, we've been bringing a unique blend of humor and practicality to meet the city's diverse needs for over 50 years. With more than 21 locations across Manhattan and the boroughs, you can find us at a location near you. For further details, visit our website at .

About Street Art for Mankind - Street Art for Mankind (SAM) is a non-profit organization that curates and produces large murals around the world with prominent street artists. SAM's goal is to raise awareness about social justice and environmental issues and to empower the public to become agents of change.



About

Millo: Millo (aka Francesco Camillo Giorgino) is an Italian mural artist who lives in Valencia. Millo paints large-scale murals featuring friendly inhabitants exploring their urban settings in surreal black-and-white line drawings. The strength of these spaces and their transformative impact on our reality invite viewers to immerse themselves in Millo's poetic and dreamy world.

Millo, visit: artists/millo/

SOURCE Manhattan Mini Storage

