Zelensky, Stoltenberg Meet In New York, Discuss Air Defense, Ukraine's Path To NATO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in New York.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"During my meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, I thanked him for supporting Ukraine throughout his tenure as Secretary General of the Alliance and for his efforts to unite the world in helping Ukraine and strengthening our army," Zelensky said.

Source: Official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine

According to him, the parties discussed the need to enhance Ukraine's air defense, the continued efforts on an invitation "for our state to join NATO as soon as possible, "and the importance of the timely implementation of all agreements reached at the Alliance's Washington Summit.

During the NATO summit in Washington, held on July 9-11, the leaders of the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Romania announced the transfer to Ukraine of five Patriot and SAMP-T strategic air defense systems, as well as dozens of tactical air defense systems.

Photo: President's Office