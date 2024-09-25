Flex Confirms Period Discs And Cups Are Free From Harmful Metals And PFAS Amid Concerns Over Toxic Chemicals In Tampons

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Flex Continues to Offer Non-Toxic Solutions as FDA Investigates Toxic Metals in Menstrual Products

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex, a leader in sustainable period care, announced today that independent third-party lab testing has confirmed all Flex menstrual discs and cups are free from harmful PFAS (forever chemicals), lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury. This announcement follows the FDA's recent decision to investigate toxic metals found in tampons, fueling discussions about the need for more research and innovation in menstrual health.

Despite the fact that tampons were patented in 1931, it took nearly a century for these products to undergo testing for harmful chemicals. The recent discovery of toxic metals in tampons has raised significant safety concerns, yet there is still inadequate research on the long-term health impacts on users.

The lack of research is contributing to a growing crisis of consumer trust, with many asking "what's safe?" Although some have turned to alternatives like organic tampons, period underwear, and organic pads, toxic chemicals have also been found in those products.

Lauren Wang, founder and CEO of Flex, commented: "There's no research into whether toxins in tampons are absorbed through vaginal walls. It raises the question: should period product manufacturers prove safety, or is it up to consumers to prove harm?"

Flex introduced its disposable menstrual disc in 2016 as a non-toxic, body-safe alternative to tampons. Since then, over 150 million discs have been sold with zero links to Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). Now, with lab results confirming Flex products are free from harmful metals and PFAS, Flex continues to lead as the #1 selling disc and cup brand in the U.S.

As public concern about chemical safety rises, fewer than 3% of American women know about Flex, and the Company remains committed to raising awareness of safe, non-toxic period care options.

About The Flex Co.

Flex is the #1 sustainable period care brand in the U.S. known for creating the menstrual disc category in 2016. Their award-winning portfolio is sold in 30,000 retail stores including Walmart, Target and CVS. Based in Venice, California, Flex is FDA-registered and is the sole designer of its disc and cup products, made in the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at flexfit

