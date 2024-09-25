WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS ON OCTOBER 23, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Will Host Call and Webcast on October 24, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH ) announced today that it will report third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET.

Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer, and Michele Allen, chief officer and head of strategy, will host a call with investors on October 24, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at .

The conference call may also be accessed by calling 800 579-2543 and providing the passcode "Wyndham."

Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on October 24, 2024.

A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on October 24, 2024 at 800 695-0715.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH ) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents.

Through its network of nearly 885,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry.

The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 110 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit . The Company may use its website and social media channels as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at or on the Company's social media channels, including the Company's LinkedIn account which can currently be accessed at . Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website and the Company's social media channels in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

