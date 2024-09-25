Russians Intensify Use Of Drones In Kharkiv Region, Reinforce Positions In Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector of the front, near the settlement of Hlyboke, the Russian forces are searching for new logistical routes for their units, while the morale of enemy remains low.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

"The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains challenging. The Ukrainian defense forces continue to resist the pressure of Russian occupying forces. Near Hlyboke, the enemy is looking for new routes for logistical support to frontline units, including the use of UAVs. Medical and casualty evacuation was carried out. Near the settlement of Lukiantsi, the enemy has intensified the use of FPV drones. In Starytsia, the enemy is engaged in preparing fortifications and logistical support. They have reinforced units on the frontline," the report states.

Additionally, in Vovchansk, there was some movement of enemy personnel to frontline positions, though their morale is reportedly low.

Over the past day, there were three combat engagements. The Russian invaders carried out two airstrikes using eight guided aerial bombs (GAB) and one missile strike. They also launched 86 kamikaze drone strikes and 351 shelling attacks on Ukrainian defense positions.

According to the press service, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 67 Russian soldiers, destroyed 84 units of military equipment and weaponry, 46 personnel shelters, one UAV launch platform, four ammunition storage sites, and one field command post. Three Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 25, 2024, are estimated at around 646,400 personnel, with 1,250 losses in the past day alone.