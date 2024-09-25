Johannesburg Welcomes A Successful South Africa Traders Fair 2024, Bringing Together Global Financial Experts!

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Johannesburg, South Africa, 25th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The South Africa Traders Fair, organised by FINEXPO, concluded on 21 September 2024 at the renowned Protea Hotel Johannesburg Wanderers, marking a major success. This exciting event gathered traders, finance professionals, and enthusiasts for a full day of and networking.







With over 1000 attendees, ranging from industry veterans to aspiring traders, the event was a hub of energy and excitement. Throughout the day, participants had the chance to attend insightful seminars, interactive workshops, and enjoy lively performances, along with special prize draws. It was a perfect mix of education and entertainment.

FINEXPO showcased its commitment to sharing financial expertise across the globe. Highlights of the event included insightful talks such as Unlocking Africa's Potential: Accelerating E-Government Transformation Through Blockchain by Larry Mwansa, Beyond the Charts: Understanding Recession, Inflation, and the Psychology of Long-Term Asset Acquisition in Trading by Kamogelo Maubane, and Forex Trading Secrets & The Power of Self-Development by Tinyiko Miyambo.

One of the attendees shared their thoughts, saying,“It was a refreshing experience. I learned a lot from the sessions and met some incredible people such as Tinyiko Miyambo. The day was both insightful and enjoyable, and I'm excited to see how these new ideas will shape my approach.”

A big thank you goes out to our sponsors for making the event possible:



Global Sponsor : Trading Pro and PRIME Capital

Platinum Sponsor : FP Markets Gold Sponsors : YaMarkets and Cabana Capitals

We also extend our gratitude to all the organisations that took part and contributed: Trading Pro, PrimeX Capital, FP Markets, YaMarkets, Cabana Capitals, Mr One Dollar Forex Trading, SAFOREX Magazine, HAHM, and Side Hustle Favorbank Motions.

The success of the South Africa Traders Fair 2024 is just the beginning. We're excited about future events and encourage you to follow us on social media to stay updated on what's next!

For more information or to explore partnerships, visit our website at tradersfai

Thank you to everyone who helped make this event a triumph. We look forward to seeing you again at our upcoming fairs!

