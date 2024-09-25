(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michigan Mesothelioma Center

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is strongly recommending the family of a plumber with recently diagnosed lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan to call the remarkable team at the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss financial compensation. The lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma in Michigan for over 45 years and they consistently produce significant financial compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "Plumbers who were working before the mid-1980s might be the top at risk group for asbestos exposure or most certainly one of them. Plumbers who were working in Michigan before 1983 would have had routine exposure to asbestos in homes, commercial buildings, factories, auto plants and power plants. Aside from fixing broken pipes surrounded by insulation than contained asbestos, plumbers would have repaired plumbing pumps, furnaces, boilers and other equipment that all contained asbestos. Plumbers who develop asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma might be the top work group for compensation because they had so much exposure to asbestos in a variety of ways.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former plumber in Michigan with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan, please call the lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. We are certain these are the best lawyers to call in Michigan for client compensation results."

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is strongly recommending the family of a plumber with recently diagnosed lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan to call the remarkable legal team at the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss financial compensation. The lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma in Michigan for over 45 years and they consistently produce significant financial compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "Plumbers who were working before the mid-1980s might be the top at risk group for asbestos exposure or most certainly one of them. Plumbers who were working in Michigan before 1983 would have had routine exposure to asbestos in homes, commercial buildings, factories, auto plants and power plants. Aside from fixing broken pipes surrounded by insulation than contained asbestos, plumbers would have repaired plumbing pumps, furnaces, boilers and other equipment that all contained asbestos. Plumbers who develop asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma might be the top work group for compensation because they had so much exposure to asbestos in a variety of ways.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former plumber with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan, please call the lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. We are certain these are the best lawyers to call in Michigan for client compensation results."

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Michican Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.