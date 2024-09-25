BenQ Unveils the New & Stylish Variant of Productivity Monitors with the GW2486TC! Smooth, Immersive Visuals and Extensive Eye Care features

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 24: BenQ, a global leader in display technology innovation, proudly announces the launch of its latest monitor, the GW2486TC. The 24" Full HD 100Hz IPS display on this premium stylish white monitor is designed to deliver an immersive visual experience while prioritizing eye care for enhanced productivity with 65W USB-C and USB Hub for ease of connectivity and comfort with HAS and other ergonomic adjustments.



The GW2486TC is optimized for coding & engineered for versatility, featuring a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth performance, 99% sRGB color gamut coverage for vibrant and accurate colors, and 65W USB-C power delivery for added convenience. Whether for creative projects, office tasks, casual web browsing, coding, or immersive gameplay, the BenQ GW series is crafted to elevate the overall viewing experience. With their compact, space-saving designs, these monitors seamlessly integrate into any environment, making them ideal all-in-one displays for both productivity and entertainment.



A standout feature of these monitors is BenQ’s Brightness Intelligence Gen 2, which automatically adjusts screen brightness based on ambient light conditions. Additionally, the Low Blue Light Plus and Flicker-Free technologies help reduce eye fatigue, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience. The monitors are TUV Rheinland 2024 certified for low blue light and flicker-free operation. They also include special modes such as e-paper mode, coding mode, color weakness mode, and RPF 35 Eye-Safe 2.0 certification to further enhance eye comfort.



"We are delighted to introduce the latest models in the BenQ GW series of monitors. These new additions are meticulously designed to provide exceptional visual immersion and prioritize eye health. Featuring extensive sRGB coverage, smooth refresh rates, multiple connectivity options, coding mode, and advanced eye care technologies, our monitors are crafted to enhance the overall viewing experience while reducing eye strain during prolonged use." said Mr Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.



Key Features Include:

Immersive Visuals

• 24”/27” Full HD IPS Display: Delivers an engaging viewing experience, perfect for both productivity and entertainment.

• 100Hz Refresh Rate: Ensures smooth visuals, ideal for gaming and multimedia.

• 99% sRGB Coverage: Brings vibrant and accurate colors to life.

• Premium Stylish White Color: Enhances the aesthetics of your workspace.

• Edge-to-Edge Slim Bezel: Provides a seamless and immersive viewing experience.

• Coding Mode: Improves text clarity, making it easier for programmers to read code.



Seamless Connectivity

• 65W USB-C Power delivery

• HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 allows flexible integration with various devices

• VESA-certified Media Sync guarantees optimal performance and compatibility

• USB Hub(Dual USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A downstream)

• Daisy Chain Compatibility

Extensive Eye Care

• TÜV Rheinland Certified and RPF 35 Compliant: Ensures low blue light and flicker-free operation for optimal eye comfort.

• Advanced Eye Care Features: Includes Brightness Intelligence Gen 2, Low Blue Light Plus, and Flicker-Free technology to minimize eye fatigue.

• E-paper Mode: Simulates the look of physical paper for a comfortable reading experience.

• Color Weakness Mode: Designed to assist individuals with color vision deficiencies.



Price and Availability

The new BenQ GW2486TC (24”) monitor is now available at an attractive price of ₹14,998. Additionally, the larger 27” GW2786TC will soon be launched at ₹18,490. Both models will be accessible through the BenQ e-store, leading e-commerce platforms, and major IT retail stores across India.





