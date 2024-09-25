Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Landscape Report 2024 Featuring GSK And Trevi Therapeutics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Refractory Cough - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) therapeutic domain is poised for significant transformation as industry-leading companies advance several promising drugs through the development pipeline, targeting a condition notorious for its resistance to standard medical interventions. By 2024, therapies currently in clinical trials may provide new hope for patients burdened with this persistent and difficult-to-treat cough.

Understanding Chronic Refractory Cough

CRC presents a unique challenge within the medical community. Characterized by a persistent cough lasting more than eight weeks, the condition remains recalcitrant to conventional therapy even after comprehensive evaluation and treatment attempts. Patients with CRC face substantial detriments to their quality of life, grappling with physical discomfort, sleep disturbances, and social stigma. The complexity of managing this condition underscores the need for innovative therapeutic strategies.

Advancements in Therapeutic Interventions

Companies spearheading CRC drug development are testing therapies that represent a departure from traditional treatments. For instance, camlipixant (GSK5464714), a promising candidate in Phase III trials, is a P2X3 receptor antagonist that has demonstrated a significant reduction in cough frequency with a lower incidence of dysgeusia compared to other drugs in its class. GSK, a leading entity in this space, is optimistic about camlipixant's potential to become a best-in-class treatment option for CRC.

Strategic Collaborations and Therapeutic Assessment

The ongoing clinical development of CRC therapies is accompanied by strategic collaborations aimed at optimizing research and development efforts. Therapeutic assessments are diligently conducted to ensure that these innovative treatments meet the stringent criteria for efficacy and safety required to address the unmet needs within the CRC patient population.

Impact on the Future of CRC Management

As the pipeline for CRC therapies continues to mature, the anticipation for new, effective management strategies grows among patients, caregivers, and providers. With late-stage clinical trials underway and several other treatments in various stages of development, the CRC therapeutic landscape is on the cusp of delivering a new standard of care that may alleviate the burden of this chronic condition.

Companies Featured



GSK Trevi Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900