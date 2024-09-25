Kuwait's PACI: Citizen's Civil ID Transactions Halt Until Biometrics Done

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Civil Identification (PACI) said that all transactions would be put on hold for citizens by the end of this month unless biometric fingerprinting process was completed.

This came in a statement for PACI, which affirmed that the procedure was in line with top authorities' directives.

It urged citizens to complete the process before September 30th to ensure their transactions would go smoothly.

The deadline for the biometric fingerprints for expatriates is set for December 30. (end)

