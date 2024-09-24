(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Global

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Public and Private), Age Group (Pediatric and Adult), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., Creative Biogene, CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the vaccine research market by transforming the way new vaccines are discovered and developed. AI technologies help convert vast amounts of data into valuable insights, enabling a deeper understanding of the diseases to be treated. This knowledge aids in designing more effective clinical trials and accelerating the vaccine development process. For instance, AstraZeneca Plc utilizes AI across its Research and Development (R&D) activities to analyze diverse data and information, enhancing disease understanding and identifying promising drug targets. Additionally, AI tools are employed for real-time image analysis, assisting researchers in discovering new genetic mutations and variations in viruses. This aids in identifying new virus strains, thereby driving the growth of the vaccine research market. AI's potential to increase R&D productivity and efficiency makes it a significant trend in the vaccine research industry.



The vaccine research market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for immunization programs against various diseases. Clinical trials are ongoing for therapeutic vaccines to combat conditions like cancer, allergies, and physiological disorders. Pregnant individuals are a focus area, with research in gestational age vaccines. Vaccines are being developed for infectious diseases such as meningitis and pneumonia, as well as chronic conditions like hypertension and dyslipidemia. Self-antigens and adjuvants are key components in vaccine development. Animal studies and collaborations between vaccine manufacturers, genomic research centers, academic institutions, private laboratories, diagnostic companies, and hospital settings are driving innovation. Vaccines for diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, HPV, MMR, rotavirus, influenza, hepatitis B, chickenpox, polio, BCG, yellow fever, and more are in production. Government immunization programs and preventive healthcare initiatives are also boosting the market.



Market

Challenges



The development of vaccines is crucial in combating various infectious and life-threatening diseases. However, the high costs associated with research, development, and manufacturing have a significant impact on the global vaccine market. According to a study by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the cost of developing a single epidemic-causing infectious disease vaccine, from pre-clinical trials to Phase IIa, ranges from USD31-USD68 million, with an average of USD84-USD112 million to advance at least one vaccine to the end of Phase IIa trials. Vaccine manufacturing facilities also incur substantial fixed and ongoing maintenance costs, estimated to be approximately USD50-500 million per antigen. These high costs contribute to the expensive nature of vaccines, which can negatively impact patient compliance and adherence to vaccine protocols, limiting market growth. To mitigate this challenge, there is a need to develop vaccines with novel routes of administration and lower costs. The high cost of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing will continue to impact the growth of the global vaccine research market during the forecast period. The vaccine market faces several challenges in developing effective vaccines for various diseases such as Mumps and Varicella, Hepatitis , Influenza, Typhoid, Meningococcal, Rabies, Japanese Encephalitis, and Yellow Fever. Vaccines come in different forms including Injectable, Oral, and Nasal. These vaccines work by stimulating the immune system to provide active acquired immunity against specific microorganisms or toxins. Major diseases like Tetanus, Pertussis, Measles, and Polio have seen successful vaccination efforts. However, ongoing research is required for Pediatric vaccines like Rotavirus and Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which prevent Cervical cancer. Private organizations play a crucial role in vaccine research, with next-generation vaccines like mRNA vaccines showing promise. Distribution channels include Community Hospitals, Hospitals, Specialty Centers, Clinics, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy. Challenges include maintaining the cold chain for certain vaccines and ensuring timely and equitable access to vaccines. Vaccines protect against Pathogens, reducing Morbidity and Mortality. DPT, Hepatitis, Influenza, Typhoid, Meningococcal, Rabies, Japanese Encephalitis, and Yellow Fever vaccines are essential for Public health. Vaccines for diseases like HPV and Rotavirus are critical for preventing long-term health issues. In summary, the vaccine market faces challenges in developing effective vaccines for various diseases, ensuring equitable distribution, and maintaining the cold chain. Ongoing research and collaboration between public and private sectors are crucial for addressing these challenges and improving global health.

This vaccine research market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Public 1.2 Private



2.1 Pediatric 2.2 Adult



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Public-

The global vaccine research market's public segment is experiencing significant growth due to substantial investments by government organizations in the research and development (R&D) of vaccines. Notable examples include the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments worldwide have made substantial investments, with the US alone spending approximately USD31.2 billion in 2020 and an additional USD31.9 billion in 2023 on COVID-19 vaccine development. India's Department of Biotechnology (DBT) also plays a crucial role, with initiatives like the Indo-US Vaccine Action Program (VAP), Mission COVID Suraksha, Ind-CEPI Mission, and the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) aimed at strengthening vaccine R&D. These programs have led to significant achievements, such as the low-cost Rotavirus vaccine and progress towards vaccines for diseases like dengue, malaria, COVID-19, and tuberculosis. The public segment's growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The vaccine research market encompasses the development, testing, and production of various types of vaccines to prevent or treat a range of diseases. Immunization programs around the world rely on ongoing research to create new vaccines and improve existing ones. Clinical trials play a crucial role in vaccine development, ensuring safety and efficacy before they are brought to market. Vaccines are being researched for various conditions, including cancer , allergies, and physiological disorders. Pregnant individuals and their developing fetuses are also a focus, with vaccines in development for gestational age and therapeutic purposes. Several types of vaccines are under investigation, including subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide, conjugate, live-attenuated, inactivated, and toxoid vaccines. Some examples of vaccines in development include pneumococcal vaccines, diphtheria, tetanus, HPV, MMR, rotavirus, influenza, hepatitis B, chickenpox, polio, and combination vaccines. These vaccines employ different technologies and target various diseases, expanding the scope of preventative healthcare.

The vaccine research market encompasses the development, testing, and production of vaccines for various health conditions. Immunization programs worldwide utilize clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new vaccines. Vaccine development targets infectious diseases such as meningitis, pneumonia, and polio, as well as physiological disorders like hypertension, dyslipidemia, Alzheimer's, and inflammatory diseases. Therapeutic vaccines are under investigation for cancer and allergies. Vaccines are produced using antigens, adjuvants, self-antigens, and various technologies like conjugate, recombinant, toxoid, and live-attenuated vaccines. Animal studies are crucial in vaccine research. Vaccines are administered through injectable, oral, and nasal methods in community hospitals, hospitals, specialty centers, clinics, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Vaccines are available as combination vaccines, monovaccines , subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide, live-attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, and DNA vaccines. Routine, recommended, required, pediatric, and adult vaccines are essential for preventive healthcare against diseases like measles, mumps, varicella, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis, influenza, typhoid, meningococcal, rabies, Japanese encephalitis, and yellow fever.

