Grimes Carbon Tech Able To Produce Green Hydrogen Energy At A Fraction Of Current Prices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Join GCT's Zoom preview on October 1, 20024, at 6:00 pm EDT (GMT-4) To register, send email to ....

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green start-up, Grimes Carbon Tech (GCT) will preview its proprietary for producing green hydrogen energy at scale, and at 80% below the cost of electrolysis, in a Zoom presentation on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 6:00 pm EDT (GMT-4).

During the call, GCT founder, Joseph Maceda and Haydn Palliser, founder of Pivotal180 will discuss GCT's two major proprietary technologies: Caustic Aqueous-Phase Electrochemical Reforming (CAPER) and it's Carbon Capture and Reuse (CCR) process.

CAPER technology produces ultra-low-cost green and blue electricity from hydrogen , using plentiful, benign feedstocks and low temperature waste heat. The process captures all carbon, which is then recycled through GCT's CCR technology into various highly marketable fuels. This is possible at prices comparable to current fossil fuels with no tax credits or government subsidy.

Joe and Haydn will also discuss the current state of the company and investment options. To register for the Zoom call, please send your name, organization name and e-mail to ....

About Grimes Carbon Tech (GCT). GCT was founded in 2022 based on a long collaboration between Dr. Patrick Grimes and Joseph Maceda, who worked together to reverse engineer nature's processes to covert carbon and low-grade heat into valuable energy. GCT began with a mission to make green energy readily available anywhere in the world without the need for a centralized grid connection.

In 1961, after building the first fuel cell vehicle, Dr Grimes was the principal investigator for the Army Energy Depot Project, which outlined his method for synthesizing fuels from atmospheric CO2. Although his ideas were never commercialized during his lifetime, he and Joseph Maceda continued research to find a practical way to create a well-managed carbon energy economy. Before Dr. Grimes' death in 2007, he saw his work validated in the lab and secured the initial patents for GCT's proprietary approach.

Today GCT is prepared to commercialize and deploy Dr. Grimes' methodology to enable a rapid scale-up of green hydrogen to meet soaring demand for cheap, grid-independent, clean energy.

Learn more at .

