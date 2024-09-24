Friends Of The University Of Notre Dame, Inc. (FUND) Announces Transition To Support New NIL Collective

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends of the University of Notre Dame, (FUND), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting student-athletes at the University of Notre Dame, today announced its intention to cease accepting donations after December 31, 2024, and discontinue its operations prior to the start of the Notre Dame 2025 academic year.

Friends of the University of Notre Dame, Inc.

Continue Reading

Founded in 2022, FUND has achieved remarkable success supporting Fighting Irish student-athletes while advancing the mission of many critical and impactful charitable organizations in the South Bend community.

Upon the issuance by the NCAA on guidance related to student-athletes' "Name, Image and Likeness" (NIL), FUND has played a crucial role in bridging the gap to the current era of NIL in collegiate athletics.

"We are incredibly proud of what FUND has accomplished over the years," said Brady Quinn, one of the founders of FUND. "Our supporters have made a significant impact on the lives of countless student-athletes at Notre Dame and given opportunities to charities that make such a profound impact on the South Bend community. We feel good that we were able to fill a critical need to address NIL challenges and opportunities at Notre Dame."

"We are grateful for the unwavering support of our donors and the Notre Dame community," added Greg Dugard, FUND board chair. "As we make this transition, we are confident that Rally will continue to uphold the values and tradition of excellence that define Notre Dame athletics."

"I'm so thankful for the work that FUND has done to support our Notre Dame student-athletes and local community organizations over the last few years," said University of Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua. "Additionally, I want to add a special thank you to Brady Quinn for his vision and leadership which led to the formation of FUND. As we move toward the transition from FUND to Rally, we look forward to the future of Notre Dame Athletics and the continued success of our student-athletes on and off the field of play."

FUND expresses its heartfelt appreciation to all supporters, partners, and the entire Notre Dame family for their dedication and generosity over the years. The organization looks forward to the continued success of Notre Dame student-athletes in this new era of collegiate athletics.

In light of the dynamic NIL environment, FUND will redirect its efforts to support Rally , the newly launched for-profit collective dedicated to providing NIL opportunities for Notre Dame student-athletes by facilitating partnerships between business owners, student-athletes and the Notre Dame community, both near and far.

This transition reflects FUND's commitment to ensuring continued support for Fighting Irish student-athletes in the evolving world of collegiate sports.

For more information about Rally and how to support Notre Dame student-athletes moving forward, please visit ndrally .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Friends of the University of Notre Dame

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED