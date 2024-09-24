New Mozart Dropping Soon After Lost Manuscript Discovery
Mozart has been dead for over 230 years, but that's not stopping
the man from releasing new music. It's more accurate to say that
new Mozart tunes have been discovered, as a previously unknown
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart composition that he crafted in his teenage
years has been found in a library in Leipzig, Germany,
Azernews reports.
The piece runs for about 12 minutes and consists of seven
miniature movements to be played by a string trio. The piece dates
back to the mid to late 1760s, back when Mozart was just starting
to show off his child-prodigy chops.
The manuscript was found as researchers were compiling documents
to contribute to something called the Köchel catalog, a
comprehensive and chronological collection of everything Mozart
ever composed. It was created by a guy named Ludwig Ritter von
Köchel back in 1862. It's been updated and revised several times
since.
The piece was performed for the first time in around 260 years
this past Thursday, September 19th, at an unveiling ceremony held
in Salzburg, Austria, that coincided with the launch of the new
Köchel catalog. It will make its German premiere at the Leipzig
Opera sometime soon.
