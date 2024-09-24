Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Bahrain's Crown Prince In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Salman Bin bin Hamad Al-Khalifa on Tuesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York, as His Highness conveyed greeting of His Highness the Amir to King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

During the meeting, multiple topics of mutual interest, as well as ways to bolster deep-rooted bilateral relations between the brotherly Gulf countries, in addition to latest regional and international developments, were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Banai. (end)

hb









MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108710626