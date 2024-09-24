Toobit To List Benefit Mine (BFM) For Spot Trading On September 26, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is excited to announce the listing of Benefit Mine (BFM) for spot trading, scheduled for September 26, 2024, at 11AM UTC . Benefit Mine is pioneering a exchange model that empowers users by making them true stakeholders. Through its shared profit model, BFM fosters a unique, mutually beneficial relationship between the exchange and its community.

A User-Owned Exchange

At Benefit Mine, the goal is to create a secure and stable platform that prioritizes user experience. With a commitment to speed, efficiency, and security, Benefit Mine leverages advanced technology and collaborates with reputable payment providers, ensuring seamless and reliable transaction processing. BFM invites everyone to join its vibrant community and become partners in success.

BFM Tokenomics

BFM tokenomics are designed for sustainable growth and user benefits: 6.4% will be sold through the Initial DEX Offering, while 20% will be burned to reduce supply and enhance value. Additionally, 12.6% is reserved for token redemption, allowing exchanges for other cryptocurrencies or fiat. To support operations, 25% will reward stakers and facilitate airdrops. The remaining tokens will fund charitable initiatives (5%), reward the team (12%), and promote marketing efforts (19%). This structure ensures a balanced approach to growth and community engagement.

Listing Information:

– Trading Pair : BFM/USDT

– Deposit Open: September 25, 2024

– Trading Start : September 26, 2024, 11AM UTC

Benefit Mine is dedicated to revolutionizing the cryptocurrency trading experience, and the listing of BFM on Toobit marks an important milestone in that journey. Join Toobit as we build a community-driven exchange that truly benefits its users!

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: