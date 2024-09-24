Sugarware: Empowering Sustainability And Innovation

(MENAFN- 3BL) During Junior Achievement's (JA) National Student Leadership Summit (NSLS), held from June 10-13, NSU University School's student company, SugarWare, won the 2024 FedEx Global Possibilities Award. The Global Possibilities Award presented by FedEx recognizes Junior Achievement student-run businesses that best exhibit the principles of global connectivity-Driven by Innovation, Connecting to New Markets, Fueling Community Development, and Sustainable and Social Responsibility. SugarWare showcased an exceptional business strategy that fosters employment opportunities while supporting environmental sustainability.

Located in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, SugarWare began with a simple yet powerful idea to combat CO2 emissions by harnessing sugarcane. In 2023 alone, the United States produced a staggering 32,828 million net tons of sugar, however, a common practice in harvesting involves burning sugarcane leaves, generating considerable pollution in nearby communities. The team, led by CEO Bari Eisenband, came together with the common goal of creating functional products that are environmentally responsible. SugarWare offers a range of sustainable kitchenware products made from sugarcane plastic including the stylish Sugarcane Bento Box, Sugarcane water bottle, and their signature“Savor and Save Set.”

NSU University School students earned the Global Possibilities Award by how well SugarWare aligned with the award's criteria. SugarWare's innovative approach lies in creating sustainable kitchenware from sugarcane plastic. They operate across borders, reaching consumers locally and globally and are committed to reducing carbon emissions. SugarWare fuels community development by creating jobs and economic growth extending beyond making profit, positively impacting people's lives. Apart from the actual products being environmentally friendly, they use sustainable packaging and carbon-neutral shipping. Since their inception in 2023, SugarWare has already removed 1039.72 kg of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, educated over 100 children on sustainable practices, and donated $952.18 to Hope Symphony-a non-profit supporting at-risk children living in local Florida communities negatively impacted by sugarcane cultivation practices.

When asked about their NSLS experience, the SugarWare team responded:

"Attending the Junior Achievement Nationals Student Leadership Seminar was an exhilarating experience, especially when we received the FedEx Global Possibilities Award. Winning this prestigious award was a testament to SugarWare's commitment to sustainability and innovation. Our mission to reduce CO2 emissions aligns perfectly with FedEx's environmental goals. Utilizing carbon-neutral shipping and repurposed packaging, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the planet, just as FedEx is committed to a greener future. This recognition inspires us to continue our journey towards a more sustainable world. Thank you, FedEx!

Congratulations to SugarWare and the students from NSU University School for earning the 2024 Global Possibilities Award presented by FedEx in recognition for their commitment to innovation, community impact, and sustainability!

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.