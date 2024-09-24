Global Rotary Gas Meter Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The rotary gas meter market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.03 billion in 2023 to $1.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial revolution impact, urbanization and gas utility expansion, regulatory standards and accuracy, utility infrastructure development, market competition and diversification.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Rotary Gas Meter Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The rotary gas meter market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in industrial usage, demand for energy efficiency, energy transition to natural gas, environmental regulations, smart metering integration.

Growth Driver Of The Rotary Gas Meter Market

The increasing demand for natural gas is expected to propel the growth of the rotary gas meter market going forward. Natural gas is a naturally occurring mixture of gaseous hydrocarbons that mostly consists of methane with minor amounts of other higher alkanes. To measure the quantity of gas and gas flow ranges, rotary gas meters are mostly utilized in the natural gas industry. These meters may be used to record gas turndown and capacity measurements, which are useful for technological quantification applications or prisoner transfers, so these factors will boost the rotary gas meter market.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Rotary Gas Meter Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Flow Meter Group BV, General Electric Company, Kimpex Inc., Tormene Group SPA, Common SA, Pietro Fiorentini SPA, The Raychem Corporation, Dresser Utility Solutions, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies SA, vemm tec Messtechnik GmbH, Romet Limited, Metreg Technologies Inc., Energoflow AG, Zenner International GmbH & Co., Sensus USA Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Itron Inc., Badger Meter Inc., ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, SICK AG, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Azbil Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, AEM Co. Ltd., Brooks Instrument, Dandong Dongfang Measurement & Control Technology Co. Ltd., Diehl Metering GmbH, GWF MessSysteme AG, Hunan Yanheng Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd., IMAC Systems Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Rotary Gas Meter Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovations, such as themis evo platform, to gain a competitive edge in the market. The themis EVO platform is a modular platform for developing gas meters, designed to be flexible, scalable, and future proof.

How Is The Global Rotary Gas Meter Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Displacement Type, High Pressure Type, Other Types

2) By Technology: Standard Gas Meters, Smart Gas Meters

3) By Application: Natural Gas Industry, Industrial Gas Industry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Rotary Gas Meter Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Rotary Gas Meter Market Definition

The rotary gas meter refers to a positive displacement meter intended for use in applications involving the custodial transfer of gas. The highest standards for accurate and reliable gas flow measurement are met by this device, which is mainly applied to gas flow ranges, and it handles higher pressures than diaphragm meters.

Rotary Gas Meter Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global rotary gas meter market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Rotary Gas Meter Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rotary gas meter market size, rotary gas meter market drivers and trends and rotary gas meter market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

