A Super Good Cause: Avocados From Mexico® And Susan G. Komen® Team Up For National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The brand's limited-edition pink packaging will be in produce aisles nationwide during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year,

Avocados From Mexico®,

the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is renewing its partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization. During October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Avocados From Mexico is contributing a $100,000 donation to Susan G.

Komen and will be turning produce aisles pink with limited-edition displays and branded bags available in participating stores.

Avocados From Mexico and Susan G. Komen Bag

Avocados From Mexico and Susan G. Komen Bin

The co-branded "A Super Good Cause" campaign, meant to drive consumer awareness around the most common cancer among women in the U.S.1, will be available nationwide throughout National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. By raising awareness, the brand hopes to support Susan G. Komen's mission: to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. With one in eight women in the U.S. experiencing a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime2, this is a cause that impacts many avocado shoppers - who are 74% female3 - around the world.

"Our partnership with Susan G. Komen matters so much to Avocados From Mexico. It's the perfect opportunity to showcase our always good avocados at retail through our pink packaging and in-store displays to build shopper support for this meaningful cause," shared Stephanie Bazan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Execution at Avocados From Mexico.

Healthy eating patterns, including consuming plenty of fruits, vegetables, and unsaturated fats, are associated with better health outcomes, and avocados are a fruit that contributes 6 grams of unsaturated fats5

and

nearly 20 vitamins and minerals.4

"As we continue to show up for patients with such a powerful mission in mind, it's an honor to have the continued support of Avocados From Mexico," said Sarah Rosales, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Susan G. Komen. "Throughout the years, the brand has done an incredible job raising awareness, sharing key health messages, and directing consumers to the resources they need to stay informed about their health and make beneficial nutritional decisions."

Through this partnership, the brand is continuing to connect with its passionate and purpose-driven consumer base. In fact, 86% of consumers are likely to purchase from purpose-driven companies supporting a cause6, showing how instrumental it is for Avocados From Mexico to meet consumers exactly where they are.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit

Facebook (facebook/avocadosfrommexico ),

Instagram ( @avocadosfrommexico ) or X (@AvosFromMexico ). #AlwaysGood #AvocadosFromMexico

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at

