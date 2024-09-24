Jodhpur Civic Body Begins Probe After Death Certificate Issued To Living Woman

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) Jodhpur South Municipal Corporation on Tuesday ordered an investigation after a death certificate was allegedly issued to a woman who is currently alive and residing in the civic body, officials said.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur South Municipal Corporation Mayor Vanita Seth said the civic body has not issued any such certificate to the woman as all related documents for issuing one were timely submitted in the civic body office.

The Aadhar card and all related documents were submitted and therefore the death certificate was issued, Seth added.

She said that a complaint was registered at a single window soon after the death certificate was issued which stated that the woman for whom it was issued is currently alive.

The officials took immediate action and started a probe into the matter, she said, adding that the woman's requisite documents were rechecked, Seth added.

The person who presented the documents was called upon who denied submitting any such certificate in the municipal corporation office.

He also said that the phone number submitted in the documents belonged to him. However, he submitted no such document in the municipal corporation office.

Now the officials have called the woman for whom the death certificate was issued along with her two sons.

The officials are investigating the matter thoroughly to know the truth behind the matter, she said.

Once the woman and her sons visit the municipal body office, they will be made to confront each other to know the actual facts and further investigation will be initiated to send the accused to prison, the Mayor added.