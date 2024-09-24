Newly-Formed Khankandi Football Club Set To Compete In Region League
Khankandi football Club has been established,
Azernews reports.
In the upcoming 2024/2025 season, the club is set to compete in
the Region League, aiming to make a name for itself in the local
football scene.
For the time being, the team's home matches will be held at the
Shamakhi Olympic Center.
Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football
Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in
Azerbaijan.
The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of
amateur and professional games in its territory.
It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the
Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.
