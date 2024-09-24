The Diamond Oak To Exhibit At The New York City Jewelry & Watch Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The New York City jeweler announces its participation in the 9th New York City Jewelry & Watch Show.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Diamond Oak , a leading retailer of pre-loved fine jewelry in New York City, is thrilled to announce its upcoming at the 9th edition of the New York City Jewelry & Watch Show . The event, taking place from October 24-27, 2024, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea, Manhattan, promises an exciting and rare shopping opportunity for jewelry enthusiasts and trade buyers alike.

The Diamond Oak's founder and owner, Alon Mor, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are delighted to be a part of this prestigious show, which brings together the finest jewelry from around the world. It's an excellent platform for us to showcase our exquisite collection of antique, estate, modern, and contemporary jewelry pieces to a discerning audience."

Visitors to The Diamond Oak's booth can expect to find an unparalleled selection of luxury diamond engagement rings, hard-to-find antique and vintage pieces, and high-end custom creations. The company prides itself on offering only the most sought-after brands, such as Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, and Harry Winston, ensuring that each piece is of the highest quality and authenticity.

Why Choose The Diamond Oak?

.Curated Selection of Estate and Pre-Loved Jewelry: The Diamond Oak offers a distinctive collection of pre-loved and estate jewelry, meticulously hand-selected for quality, design, and provenance.

.Significant Savings: Customers can discover exceptional value compared to traditional retail prices for luxury jewelry.

.Authenticity Guarantee: Each piece is rigorously inspected and authenticated by gemological experts, ensuring complete confidence in your purchase.

.Unparalleled Customer Service: The Diamond Oak is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, guiding you through every step of the jewelry buying journey.

Event Details:

.Name: New York City Jewelry & Watch Show

.Dates: October 24-27, 2024

.Location: Metropolitan Pavilion, Chelsea, Manhattan

.Booth: The Diamond Oak (details to be confirmed)

As a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction, The Diamond Oak offers a 30-day, no-hassle return policy and an authenticity guarantee on every designer piece sold. "Our business philosophy begins and ends with an unwavering devotion to customer service," Mor added. "We want our customers to feel confident in their purchases and know that they are getting the best value for their investment."

In addition to their exceptional selection and customer service, The Diamond Oak is also known for its competitive pricing. By focusing on pre-loved fine jewelry, the company can offer significant savings compared to traditional retail prices, making luxury jewelry more accessible to a wider audience.

For those unable to attend the show in person, The Diamond Oak offers free shipping on all orders within the United States and competitive rates for international orders. The company's website also features a curated selection of custom designs and exceptional made-to-order eternity rings, making it easier than ever for customers to find the perfect piece from the comfort of their own homes.

To learn more about The Diamond Oak or to schedule a consultation, call +1 212 799-7153. Be sure to explore the company blog at blogs/journal for insights and inspiration on fine jewelry.

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak (pages/about ) is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It is one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States

.This press release has been issued by The Diamond Oak Inc, a premier purveyor of luxury diamonds and jewelry based in New York, New York.

.For additional information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Mr. Alon Mor, Owner and Founder, using the contact information provided above.

.The company offers comprehensive information on its authenticity guarantee, return policy, and shipping policy on its website.

