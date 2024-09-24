Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market Siize Is Expected To Reach $316.9 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OREGAON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market By Type and Wafer Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030”, The global wafer backgrinding tape market size was valued at $201.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $316.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $128.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $209.7 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.9%.



Wafer backgrinding is a semiconductor device fabrication step during which wafer thickness is reduced to allow stacking and high-density packaging of integrated circuits. It is the process of grinding the backside of the wafer to the correct wafer thickness prior to assembly. It is also referred to as wafer thinning. Most package types in the semiconductor industry today would require a wafer thickness ranging from 8 mils to 20 mils.



Many wafer manufacturing companies focus toward improvement in conventional methods followed during wafer fabrication. In backgrinding process, many manufacturers are offering equipment for wafer handling and thinning to increase productivity. In such machines, the quality of thinned wafer depends on the spindle wheel selected for process.



North America is one of the key contributors to the wafer backgrinding tape market, owing to technological advancements, innovations, and investments in the respective industry. Wide acceptance and usage of semiconductor chips and ICs across North America is due to increase in need for smart technologies and devices. The growth in analysis of large internet-enabled data sets, advancements in sensory technologies, and increase in applications of autonomous devices is expected to boost the wafer backgrinding tape industry in the region.



Growth in the semiconductor industry, paired with rise in trends in data processing and power transmission propels the wafer backgrinding tape market growth of the U.S. wafer backgrinding tape market. As per the wafer backgrinding tape market trends and analysis, The U.S. is the fastest adopter of wafer backgrinding technology, owing to which the growth of consumer electronics device, upcoming automobile technology such as electric & hybrid vehicles, healthcare monitoring systems, and others is high.



Furthermore, increase in disposable income of the people in the U.S. drives the sales of the equipped wafers, chips, and ICs, which further propels the growth of the wafer backgrinding tape market in the region. U.S. has the presence of companies such as Sensera, Microchip, Intel, Maxim, and others, which makes it a lucrative market.



Based on wafer backgrinding analysis, UV curable segment has generated the highest revenue in 2020 followed by non-UV segment, mentioned in the report.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The emergence of coronavirus has become a disastrous issue worldwide. There is a halt in production process, owing to the global lockdown scenario causing disruption in the overall supply chain of electronic components. COVID-19 outbreak has also caused lag in meeting requirements of end users as the epicenter of virus outbreak Wuhan, China accounts for the largest manufacturing items of electronic components. Further, the overall production process is adversely affected as the government of different countries has already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries.



Key Findings of the Study

.The UV curable segment is projected to be dominate type segment during the forecast period followed by non-UV.

.Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for about 83.96% of the wafer backgrinding tape market share in 2020.

.12-Inch segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

.China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific wafer backgrinding tape market, accounting for approximately 52.37% share in 2020.



The key players profiled in the report include Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Minitron Elektron GMBH, Denka Company Limited, Lintec of America Inc., AI Technology Inc., Force-One Applied Materials Inc., AMC Co. Ltd., and Pantech Tape Co. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to expand their foothold in the industry.



